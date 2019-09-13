New Competition and Consumer Commission chief named

SINGAPORE - The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) will have a new chief executive from Oct 1, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Friday (Sept 13).

Ms Sia Aik Kor, 44, who is currently the deputy chief counsel (transactions and administration) at the civil division of the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC), will be taking over from Mr Toh Han Li, 52, a Singapore Legal Service officer, who led CCCS since October 2013.

In her current role, Ms Sia is responsible for vetting transactional documents for the Government. She has worked closely with the Ministry of Finance and GovTech Singapore to upgrade and upskill procurement officers across the public service. She introduced new tools to increase productivity and reduce manual processing time in public sector procurement.

Prior to the AGC, Ms Sia served in various public sector positions, including as a Justices' Law Clerk to the Chief Justice and Judges of the Supreme Court.

She was also the first director (legal and enforcement) of then-Competition Commission of Singapore from 2005 to 2010. During her term, she oversaw the issuance of the first infringement decision against a cartel and implemented guidelines which provided clarity to businesses on how the Competition Act would be implemented.

Ms Sia will be the chief executive designate of CCCS from next Monday.

The MTI said that CCCS made significant strides in enforcing competition law in Singapore during Mr Toh's tenure.

"Businesses that infringed the Competition Act were penalised decisively, with infringement decisions issued against hotels, transport providers, fresh chicken distributors, capacitor manufacturers, and electrical service providers, among others," the ministry said.

In April 2018, Mr Toh oversaw the inclusion of consumer protection responsibilities to CCCS' mandate.

Mr Toh was also credited with enhancing Singapore's international standing. In 2016, CCCS hosted the International Competition Network Annual Conference for the first time in South-east Asia.

The MTI said that Mr Toh will continue to serve in the Singapore Legal Service after his CCCS term ends on Sept 30.