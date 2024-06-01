New community urban farm with a social mission at West Coast Park

SINGAPORE – Gardening and nature lovers in the west have a new attraction to visit to hone their green fingers – a 5,000 sq m urban farm lined with greenhouses at West Coast Park.

City Sprouts @ West Coast, a venture between the National Parks Board (NParks) and social enterprise City Sprouts, features 33 greenhouse lots for horticulture and nature-related activities and 41 gardening plots for the community to rent. It also has play areas for children and a cafe that highlights produce grown in the gardens.

The community urban farm at Area 2 of West Coast Park, near Carpark 2, is the first of its kind in a park formed in collaboration with a social enterprise, said NParks at the attraction’s opening on June 1.

About two-thirds the size of a football field, the farm came about after City Sprouts was awarded a grant under NParks’ Social Enterprise Community Urban Farm (Secuf) scheme introduced in 2021.

NParks has just released a Secuf tender for a second community urban farm to be built at Pasir Ris Park.

City Sprouts’ social mission has been to turn under-utilised spaces in Singapore into community farms, while reaching out to seniors, at-risk youth and people with special needs through sustainability projects. This will also be a priority at the new West Coast farm, with the help of community partners, said the social enterprise’s founder Zac Toh.

For one, the urban farm will offer micro-employment opportunities for residents. City Sprouts will work with Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities to provide horticulture-related vocational training to people with autism at one of the greenhouses. After completing their course, the trainees will get opportunities to work in farms across Singapore.