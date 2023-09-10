New community-led initiative launched to develop anti-suicide strategy

SINGAPORE - Suicide survivors, researchers, and advocacy groups have banded together to come up with a national strategy to tackle suicide in Singapore after such deaths hit an over two decade high here.

The community-led initiative helmed by advocacy group SG Mental Health Matters was launched on Sunday, which is also World Suicide Prevention Day.

The initiative aims to develop a white paper by the end of September 2024, that will outline strategies and interventions to reduce suicide rates and provide support to those at risk.

Former nominated MP Anthea Ong, who is part of SG Mental Health Matters, said the spike in suicides was a major factor behind the new initiative, which she co-leads.

“By bringing together stakeholders from the public, private and community sector, we hope to develop a white paper that can drive a national suicide prevention strategy,” she said.

There was an alarming spike of suicides here in 2022, when 476 deaths were reported. This was the highest since 2000, and 25.9 per cent higher than the 378 cases in 2021. The increase came amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which took a toll on mental health since 2020.

Some 49 countries have reported official plans and policies aimed at suicide prevention on the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) website, but Singapore is not one of them.

While Singapore has an interagency taskforce on mental health and wellbeing, it needs a suicide-specific strategy, said psychiatrist Jared Ng, the former chief of emergency and crisis care at the Institute of Mental Health.

“Improving mental health services and access to them is just one part of the picture,” said Dr Ng, 45.

“We need a strategy that covers education, prevention, crisis intervention and support for families and people who have survived suicide attempts.”

Dr Ng, who is co-leading the initiative, said he knew of children in school who discovered schoolmates attempting suicide or self-harm.

Parents need to know how to deal with this issue, he added.

This new initiative will also involve those who have struggled with suicide in the past. One of them Dr Rayner Tan, 34, a visiting research fellow at the National University of Singapore’s Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.

The mental health and addictions researcher told The Straits Times he had contemplated suicide when he was in secondary school, and only realised he could go for therapy in his late 20s.

“When I was feeling suicidal, I faced issues involving bullying, sexual orientation and acceptance that I didn’t know how to deal with, how to seek help and I didn’t feel safe talking about these things,” he said, adding that he hopes his experience would prove useful in coming up with a strategy to address the issue.