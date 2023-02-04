New community health club offers health screenings, talks to Serangoon residents

SINGAPORE - Monthly subsidised screenings for metabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes will be brought to the doorstep of those living near Serangoon North Ave 4, with the launch of the Jalan Kayu Community Health Club on Saturday.

Launched by the Jalan Kayu Constituency Office under the People’s Association, the club hopes to promote early detection of such diseases, to encourage members of the community above the age of 40 to take charge of their own health.

The screenings will be free for seniors with a Pioneer Generation card, $2 for those with a Merdeka Generation card or Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) blue or orange card, $5 for those with any other Chas card, and $20 for everyone else.

The club will also conduct recreational programmes such as aerobic exercise classes and talks by healthcare professionals on creating healthy homemade recipes. These will be run by community partners such as Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Sport Singapore and the Jalan Kayu Community Sports Network.

In addition, the club is partnering with general practitioners (GPs) in the area to get their patients with metabolic diseases referred to it so they can get support to manage their own conditions.

Dr Mok Boon Rui, a GP at Pinnacle Family Clinic, which has a branch in Serangoon North, said the new community health club can be seen as a “head start” for Healthier SG, the nation’s plan for community-based models of health that begins at the end of the year.

Dr Mok said: “Under Healthier SG, doctors will now have to come up with health plans for patients and are expected to keep up with the monitoring of their health... By forwarding our patients to these community health centres, we can ensure that they keep up with their health plans. Also, we can collect data on our patients from the community health centres for monitoring.”

With the day-to-day operations of the club run mostly by volunteers, Ms Ng Ling Ling, an MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC and adviser to Jalan Kayu division, said it is a pilot project that aims to bring “preventive health and chronic disease management to your neighbourhood”.

She said: “We hope that this ground-up effort will form an ecosystem to help our residents access a network of health, social and community support, facilitated by grassroots leaders and volunteers as trusted connectors.”

The club is now open from 9am to 12pm from Mondays to Fridays, but hours may be extended to 6pm when there are more volunteers to help run it.

To encourage people to join, the first 1,000 who sign up at the club will be given a free smartwatch from KaHa, a local smartwatch company.

Data from these watches may also be used for monitoring by GPs, Ms Ng said.