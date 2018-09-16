New community club in Punggol East to open in 2020

SINGAPORE - Parents of young children in Punggol East will have another childcare option once a new community club opens in 2020.

The childcare centre will take up the top floor of the new five-storey building, which will also include a basement.

The new community club, which will be around eight times larger than the existing one at Block 193 Rivervale Drive, will be the first community club to be built with mass-engineered timber, which uses renewable materials and is pre-fabricated to reduce work done on site.

Mr Charles Chong, MP for Punggol East and a grassroots adviser, told a ground-breaking ceremony on Sunday (Sept 16) that the club aims to be a place for residents to meet, mingle and learn.

"Since Punggol East is a relatively younger constituency, we have to tailor the programmes (to the demographics)... There is also a demand for childcare services," he added on the sidelines of the event.

Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, who is an MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, also attended the ceremony.

Besides a childcare centre, the community club will also have two dance studios, a multi-purpose hall for sports and a culinary studio.

Mr Chong said: "The building will... provide open spaces to offer residents the opportunity to interact."

Besides its building materials, the club will also have green features, including vertical green walls, a community garden, and natural lighting and ventilation will be used as much as possible, Mr Chong said.

He also encouraged residents to take part in a survey that will gauge the type of activities they hope to see in the new club.

Mr Chong said: "We want to make this a space which residents will want to come to."