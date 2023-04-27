New fund to boost partnerships between social services, companies and schools

SINGAPORE - Set up in 1983 to raise funds and allow the social sector to focus on serving those in need, the Community Chest (ComChest) has grown to support a hundred social agencies and benefits almost 100,000 people each year.

It is now looking to encourage more social service agencies to work together by introducing a new fund they can tap on, instead of having to individually fund them and their programmes.

To this end, the National Council of Social Service (NCSS), which oversees the ComChest, launched the 4-ST (Social Service Sector Strategic Thrusts) Partnership Fund, to foster further collaboration between the social sector, the public sector and businesses, to help those in need.

Such cooperation will multiply beneficial outcomes, said Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam at its launch on Thursday.

As an example, he offered the Beyond the Label campaign by NCSS and Touch Community Service, which convened 26 like-minded partners to support persons with mental health conditions.

The campaign brought together social agencies such as the Singapore Association of Mental Health, companies such as Facebook, and the Institute of Mental Health from the public sector.

Mr Tharman, who is also Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, also cited HCSA Community Services’ Dayspring Spin initiative, under which the organisation collaborates with universities and NGOs to provide practical support to single parents.

Each partner in the initiative contributes expertise, resources, and skills – the Singapore Management University’s Pro Bono Centre provides parents with knowledge on legal protection from violent partners, social enterprise NannyPro offers child-minding services, and charity Daughters Of Tomorrow provides employment support.

“We are able to multiply ideas, ingenuity, energy, resources, and ultimately, we multiply impact – impact not just in numbers, but impact in quality and in the set of relationships that we are creating to strengthen our society,” said Mr Tharman.

ComChest has raised the first $2 million for the 4ST Partnership Fund, for which SSAs, social enterprises and ground-up groups can apply to fund collaborative projects.

Unlike funds that support individual programmes, the 4ST Partnership Fund will pool resources from different funders and allow them to contribute to larger projects that will have greater impact.

For social service agencies, this will also mean a single source of funding to support their programme delivery.

The launch event, hosted by Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, saw the planting of 40 trees to mark ComChest’s 40th year.

Corporate partners AGOP (A Group of Philanthropists), DBS Bank, NTUC FairPrice Foundation, Singapore Exchange and Singtel each contributed $100,000 to the occasion, which has raised more than $1 million for ComChest.

Businesses and individuals can contribute to the fund at www.comchest.gov.sg/sosp