New common curriculum for incoming NUS dentistry, medicine, nursing and pharmacy students

SINGAPORE - Starting from August 2023, freshmen joining the National University of Singapore (NUS) to study dentistry, medicine, nursing and pharmacy will take a common set of modules in their first two years, alongside their existing individual programmes.

NUS on Tuesday announced that about 870 first-year students across the four healthcare disciplines will take five courses together, as part of a new common curriculum for healthcare professional education that has been designed with Singapore’s preventive care strategy Healthier SG in mind.

The aim is to imbue in students a greater awareness of social issues and their impact on health, as well as cultivate teamwork, communication skills and digital literacy.

The five courses – each of which will be completed within 13 weeks – will cover topics such as how social and environmental factors influence health outcomes, and data literacy for healthcare.

Students will also learn about working and communicating in multidisciplinary teams, as well as the legal and ethical principles underpinning the practice and delivery of health services.

They will also explore skills such as computational thinking, data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning in the healthcare context.

Lessons will be conducted through a mix of online and in-person classes.

Students from the four healthcare disciplines will also form mixed teams to visit patients in their homes or other living facilities regularly over a year, so that they can apply concepts they learn in class about providing holistic patient care as well as fostering empathy.

Professor Aaron Thean, NUS deputy president for academic affairs and provost, said: “As Singapore’s healthcare needs evolve rapidly, an interdisciplinary approach becomes increasingly relevant.”

Professor Chong Yap Seng, dean of NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, said: “Health and well-being are more than just caring for the sick. To help people stay healthy as long as they live, and better care for them when they are ill, we need to look beyond the traditional confines of medicine and science, and draw upon other disciplines.

“Health sciences education should prepare tomorrow’s doctors, nurses, dentists and pharmacists to harness the power of artificial intelligence, computing, business analytics, even music and the arts, in the provision of holistic, patient-centric healthcare.”

All first-year medical students in the current academic year 2023/2024 will also need to complete a Minor in Biomedical Informatics during their undergraduate years.

The curriculum combines healthcare, data science, artificial intelligence, and information technology, to equip students in using data effectively to improve patient outcomes and information flow across healthcare IT systems.

Undergraduates from other NUS faculties, schools and colleges can also take up a new Minor in Integrative Health offered by NUS Medicine, to learn more about modern healthcare systems.

Students taking this programme, which aims to develop an interdisciplinary mindset in solving complex health issues, will complete five courses over two years or more.

It will start with 50 students, with plans for the intake to grow over the next three years.