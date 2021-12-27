New comic book captures pandemic life in Singapore

Updated
Published
3 hours ago

The collective experiences of Singaporeans during the Covid-19 pandemic, with lives radically changed, have been documented in a new comic book titled The Covid-19 Chronicles.

Filled with cartoon illustrations, the book - conceptualised and written by the National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine - pieces together memories of the last two years. The illustrations were done by Mr Andrew Tan and Ms Anngee Neo.

The book is set in the week before Valentine's Day, but instead of love, something else is in the air - a yet-unnamed virus that sets off fear, panic buying and confusion among Singaporeans. It then looks at the norms in this new normal, as well as some key milestones that Singapore has crossed in its Covid-19 fight.

This book combines humour, science and empathy in an understandable and accessible format.

It is retailing online at $22 for the e-book, $28 for the softcover version and $56 for the hardcover version, at https://www.worldscientific.com/worldscibooks/ 10.1142/12504

It is also available at Kinokuniya bookstores.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 27, 2021, with the headline New comic book captures pandemic life in Singapore. Subscribe