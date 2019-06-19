New code of governance for town councils launched

SINGAPORE - From April next year, the 16 town councils in Singapore will have to abide by a new code of governance which was launched on Wednesday (June 19).

It will kick in next year to give town councils time to implement the code provisions which aim to promote greater transparency and raise governance standards in town councils, the Ministry of National Development said in a statement on Wednesday.

The code is based on five guiding principles - integrity, objectivity, accountability, fairness and transparency - and spans four domains: council effectiveness, internal controls and processes, financial management, and vendor management.

The new guidelines include town councils having to ensure there are adequate resources to support its goals, say over a five- to 10-year period, as well as imposing a maximum limit of 10 consecutive years for a chairman of council committees overseeing areas like audit and risk management or finance.

Town councils are encouraged to adopt these best practices through a comply-or-explain regime.

The ministry added that it "sought to introduce more robust governance standards whilst being mindful of the cost of compliance and the differences in operating circumstances across town councils".

To help town councils with declaring their compliance, the ministry has issued a checklist which town councils are to submit annually. The first declaration for the 2020 financial year is due in September 2021.

Related Story Draft town council code of governance open for public feedback

Related Story Parliament: Town Councils Act spelling out higher governance standards passed

Related Story New law to reduce woes of town council handover

Related Story MND won't step in over how town councils are run unless situation is dire

"Where town councils opt not to comply or are in the process of working towards compliance with certain provisions, town councils will be required to provide meaningful explanations on how the governance standards in the Code are achieved," said the MND.

The ministry worked with consultant Ernst & Young Advisory as well as an advisory panel comprising academics, governance experts and industry practitioners to draft the new code. It also consulted the town councils last December and held a public consultation in April this year.

Town councils have been under the spotlight recently.

Several Aljunied-Hougang town councillors, including three Workers' Party MPs, are embroiled in two multi-million-dollar lawsuits over alleged improper payments to its managing agent.

And in March, former Ang Mo Kio Town Council general manager Wong Chee Meng pleaded guilty to charges of corruption after using his position to influence the outcome of tenders.