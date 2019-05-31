New co-working space to encourage groups to collaborate and create social impact

SINGAPORE - Organisations that want to create a social impact have a new space in the city where like-minded partners can collaborate.

The Temasek Shophouse is a 25,000 sq ft co-working hub set up by investment company Temasek as a gift for its philanthropic arm, Temasek Trust.

The centre in a historical building in Orchard Road and near Plaza Singapura opens officially on Monday (June 3).

It will be able to accommodate 120 people who can brainstorm ideas, hold project meetings and network with other collaborators.

Temasek Shophouse director Yvonne Tay said during a media tour of the building on Friday (May 31) that the centre aims to become a cradle for social impact.

"We hope that this space could become a convener where like-minded partners come together to collaborate on working out solutions for a better earth and a better tomorrow," she added.

The 91-year-old gazetted building comprises five shophouses that previously housed a department store. They have been refurbished to create lounge spaces, offices and meeting rooms.

The redesigned interior is also the new office for Temasek Trust, Temasek Foundation and the Stewardship Asia Centre.

The social entrepreneurial companies - Miniwiz, a Taiwanese upcycling firm, Foreward Coffee, an inclusive cafe that hires the differently-abled, and socially conscious private equity fund ABC World Asia - are also in the building.

There is space for three more social entrepreneurs to set up office.

Ms Tay added that the rent will be subsidised for social enterprises and non-profit organisations who are selected to move it.

Visitors can expect exhibitions, seminars, workshops and film screenings in the common space once the Shophouse opens on Monday.

The first exhibition, which aims to raise awareness about world's growing waste problem, will run from June 7 and is free.

A petting zoo will be set up this weekend at the open area in front of Plaza Singapura to mark the opening. Visitors can expect to see animals from Mandai Zoo at 11am, 3pm and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

"It is very significant for us to bring in like-minded co-working partners as well so that we can encourage cross-pollination of ideas and enable better collaboration forward in the future," said Ms Tay.