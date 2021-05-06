New cluster of four linked to Pasir Panjang Terminal

The sole Covid-19 case in the community announced yesterday and three previous cases have been linked by their workplace at Pasir Panjang Terminal, forming the 10th active cluster here.

The latest case is a 59-year-old trailer truck driver who works at Brani Terminal and Pasir Panjang Terminal, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The Singaporean employed by GKE Express Logistics was last at work last Saturday.

He developed a fever and sore throat on Sunday and remained at home. The next day, he sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic and was tested for Covid-19.

His result came back positive on Tuesday and he was taken to Alexandra Hospital. His serology test result is pending, said MOH.

The earliest case in the cluster is a 23-year-old Indian national who works as a lashing specialist at Pasir Panjang Terminal and was confirmed to have Covid-19 on April 10.

As a precautionary measure, MOH will carry out special testing operations to test port workers employed by PSA Singapore who have been deployed at the terminal.

This comes as community infections surge in Singapore, with cases increasing to 62 in the past week, from 13 in the week before.

The number of unlinked cases has also risen to seven cases, from six over the same period.

There were also 15 imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

In all, 16 coronavirus cases were reported yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 61,268.

Update on cases

New cases: 16 Imported: 15 (5 Singaporeans, 2 permanent residents, 1 dependant's pass holder, 2 student's pass holders, 3 work pass holders, 2 work permit holders) In community: 1 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 62 (7 unlinked cases) Active cases: 393 In hospitals: 131 (2 in ICU) In community facilities: 262 Deaths: 31 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15 Total discharged: 60,829 Discharged yesterday: 21 TOTAL CASES: 61,268

A POSB branch in Kaki Bukit Recreation Centre was added to the list of locations visited by Covid-19 cases linked to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) while they were still infectious, MOH said.

It was visited between 10.05am and 11.30am on April 27.

People who have been to these places should get tested for the virus, which is free for them, the authorities said on April 30.

Chinatown Complex Food Centre, Clementi 448 Market & Food Centre, and ST 11 Coffee House in Woodlands were added to the list of locations visited by Covid-19 cases while they were still infectious, MOH added.

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified.

Individuals may access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether app, SingPass Mobile or at wereyouthere.safeentry.gov.sg to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their SafeEntry records.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been, as the National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection, said MOH.

With 21 cases discharged yesterday, 60,829 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 131 patients remain in hospital, including two in critical condition in the intensive care. They are not linked to the TTSH cluster.

Another 262 patients are recuperating in community facilities.