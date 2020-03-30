New cluster at Yishun bridal studio with three employees infected

A new cluster involving three female staff members of The Wedding Brocade bridal studio in Yishun Industrial Street was identified yesterday as the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced 42 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

These 42 cases comprise 24 imported infections and 18 local ones who have no recent travel history abroad, and bring the country's total number to 844.

Ten of the new cases are not linked and contact tracing is ongoing.

The Wedding Brocade said in an Instagram post yesterday that its first staff member tested positive last Thursday, and the store was closed immediately after that.

Two other staff members tested positive over the next few days. Everyone who was in the bridal salon from last Monday to Thursday have been issued quarantine orders by MOH.

A thorough disinfection of the studio was conducted in accordance with the National Environment Agency's procedures, said The Wedding Brocade, which will be closed for the next two weeks.

The three Wedding Brocade infections are Case 810, announced yesterday, and Cases 745 and 802, announced last Saturday.

Case 810 is a 22-year-old Singaporean woman now warded at Changi General Hospital.

Case 745 is a 36-year-old Singaporean woman warded at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and Case 802 is a 28-year-old Singaporean woman warded at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH).

The Health Ministry also gave more information on Case 741, which was announced last Saturday. She is a 42-year-old nurse at Sengkang General Hospital with no travel history to affected countries or regions who had turned up for work before being admitted to hospital.

The permanent resident reported the onset of symptoms last Tuesday and test results confirmed that she had Covid-19 on Friday.

Contact tracing is ongoing.

She is the second nurse to be infected with Covid-19 and is in an isolation room at Sengkang General Hospital. The first - Case 167 - was a Filipino emergency department nurse working at NTFGH.

MOH said 14 more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, bringing the total number of cases discharged to 212.

There are 19 people in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 206 cases who are clinically well but still test positive remain isolated at Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and the community isolation facility at D'Resort NTUC.

Yuen Sin