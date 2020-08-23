Two newly confirmed Covid-19 cases were linked to 55 previous cases to form a new cluster at Sungei Tengah Lodge, which was closed as a cluster a month ago, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

The dormitory in Old Choa Chu Kang Road was previously one of the biggest and earliest clusters among dorms here, with 2,203 confirmed cases before it was closed as a cluster on July 21.

It is Singapore's largest dorm, housing about 16,000 workers.

The two cases were among 50 new coronavirus cases confirmed here yesterday, including two unlinked community cases and five imported cases.

One of the community cases was a 56-year-old Singaporean woman who works at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central. She was detected under MOH's enhanced community testing to test all individuals aged 13 and above diagnosed with acute respiratory infection at first presentation to a doctor. She had gone to work after the onset of symptoms on Wednesday and tested positive on Friday.

The other was a 63-year-old Singaporean woman who was tested on admission to a hospital for another medical condition. She had symptoms on Thursday and tested positive on Friday.

Epidemiological investigations of the cases are in progress, MOH said, and all identified close contacts have been isolated and quarantined.

Meanwhile, Korean BBQ restaurant Teng Sheng and the Koufu food court at ITE College Central were added to the list of places Covid-19 patients visited while still infectious, alongside PappaMia Singapore at Changi Airport and Cold Storage supermarket at West Mall.