New Clicknetwork web series launched in partnership with IMDA

SINGAPORE - Family, friendship, health and parenting are the topics of three new web series set to feature on the popular YouTube channel Clicknetwork.

They form part of the Infocomm Media Development Authority's (IMDA) initiative to offer public service content to more Singapore viewers.

The IMDA announced on Monday (Aug 13) that it is working in partnership with Munkysuperstar Pictures, which owns the YouTube channel Clicknetwork, to launch the series.

The first, No Sweat, debuted on Monday, with the aim of inspiring the public to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

The series is hosted by Miss Universe Singapore 2018 finalist Miss Tyen Rasif and explores health tips and tricks relevant to Singaporeans' daily lives, such as how to eat healthier at fast food restaurants and how to incorporate workouts into household chores.

The 10-episode bi-weekly series will also explore popular fitness and wellness trends.

The other two series, Daddy Diaries and Girl Band Called Girl Band, will be launched on Aug 24 and April 8 next year respectively.

Daddy Diaries is an infotainment series on parenting, hosted by Kiss 92FM DJ and father of two Shan Wee, while Girl Band Called Girl Band is a comedy series exploring the themes of friendship, family and acceptance.

IMDA director of public service media and assessment Dorothy Lai said: "The way that Singapore audiences consume content is evolving, and IMDA is constantly looking for new ways and platforms to bring engaging public service content closer to Singapore audiences."

Founder of Munkysuperstar Pictures Ms Gillian Tan said: "With an increasing number of people consuming video content on digital platforms nowadays, it's great to see more public service content created for these audiences.

"We aim to make our shows both entertaining and educational at the same time to resonate with a wide variety of our viewers."

Clicknetwork was the first channel in Singapore to reach one million subscribers last year.