Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore gets new chairman and board members

SINGAPORE - A new chairman and three new board members have been appointed to the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS), said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Thursday (Dec 31).

Their term will start on Jan 1.

Mr Max Loh Khum Whai, 58, the managing partner at Ernest & Young in Singapore and Brunei since 2019, will replace Mr Aubeck Kam, 50, as chairman of CCCS.

Mr Loh was also former managing partner of the firm for Singapore and Asean, and has more than 18 years of experience as a partner.

He has previously led assignments as reporting accountant for companies across Asia-Pacific on the Singapore Exchange, Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Mr Lee Chuan Teck, Permanent Secretary (Development) for the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), expressing his appreciation for Mr Kam for his contributions to CCCS, said: "Under Aubeck's leadership, CCCS has safeguarded competition in markets and took on its expanded role of protecting consumers."

Mr Kam has also held senior appointments in several public sector organisations, including the Singapore Police Force, MTI, Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Media Development Authority and the Ministry of Communications and Information.

He has been permanent secretary at MOM since May 2016.

"Under his guidance and stewardship, CCCS has continued rigorous enforcement against anti competitive conduct, building a robust and credible competitive conduct, building a robust and credible competition regime in Singapore," said MTI.

In April 2018, CCCS adopted an additional role of consumer protection, which empowered the statutory board to enforce both the Competition Act and the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act.

The three new CCCS board members are Ms Koh Puay Eng Agnes, Ms Chandra Mallika and Mr Jaspal Singh.

Meanwhile, board member Kwek Mean Luck, solicitor-general in the Attorney-General's Chambers, will step down on the completion of his term, said MTI.