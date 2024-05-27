New CEO to helm Energy Market Authority from July 8

SINGAPORE - The Energy Market Authority (EMA) will be helmed by a new chief executive from July 8.

Mr Puah Kok Keong, who has been the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) deputy secretary for policy since 2016, will join EMA as its new chief executive.

He will take over from Mr Ngiam Shih Chun, who will assume the role of MHA’s deputy secretary of policy, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on May 27.

Since Mr Ngiam took over as chief executive in February 2018, the authority has taken “critical steps” in Singapore’s energy transition from its current heavy reliance on imported natural gas to the four “switches” of solar, regional power grids, low-carbon alternatives and natural gas, MTI said.

These include the granting of conditional approvals for 4.2 gigawatts of low-carbon electricity imports from the region, and the start of the nation’s first electricity imports under the Lao PDR-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore Power Integration Project.

During the global energy crunch in 2021 and 2022, Mr Ngiam led EMA to develop measures to ensure energy security and to stabilise the electricity market, with initiatives such as Singapore’s first standby liquified natural gas facility established within weeks.

“To bolster the power system’s reliability, Mr Ngiam was also instrumental in the establishment of EMA’s wholly owned subsidiary, Meranti Power, which has been commissioned to build fast-start generation capacity to better support any unforeseen shortfalls in electricity supply,” the statement said.

Following the energy crunch, Mr Ngiam also oversaw additional measures to strengthen Singapore’s energy market structure and ensure that the market could support the energy transition.

These include the upcoming establishment of a central entity for the procurement and supply of gas to the power sector.

Mr Ngiam also oversaw the launch of the National Hydrogen Strategy, including a project to develop a low- or zero-carbon ammonia solution for power generation and bunkering on Jurong Island.

The incoming chief executive, Mr Puah, is no stranger to the energy sector, having been in MTI’s Energy Division from 2006 to 2008.

In his current role at MHA, he oversees policy, planning, international cooperation, research and statistics, legal, and psychological services.

He led the review of Singapore’s gambling regulations, which culminated in the consolidation of several gambling legislations under the new Gambling Control Act, and the restructuring of the Casino Regulatory Authority as the Gambling Regulatory Authority.

Mr Puah was also instrumental in driving MHA’s international outreach efforts and partnerships, such as helping to secure Singapore’s membership in the United Nations Commission on Narcotics Drugs.

Dr Beh Swan Gin, MTI’s permanent secretary for development, said: “Shih Chun has provided strong and steady leadership and made invaluable contributions to Singapore’s energy sector over the years.

“I would also like to welcome Kok Keong to the MTI family and am confident that he will build on the excellent work of his predecessors and further propel EMA forward.”