New CEO for Ng Teng Fong General Hospital

Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) announced yesterday that it will be promoting Dr Quek Lit Sin to chief executive officer with effect from Friday.

Dr Quek is currently deputy CEO of the hospital and will be replacing its founding CEO, Mr Foo Hee Jug, who has held the position for 11 years. Mr Foo will focus on and expand his current role at the group level as deputy CEO of the National University Health System (NUHS).

NUHS, one of three public healthcare clusters in Singapore, is an integrated system overseeing a range of hospitals, national speciality centres, polyclinics, a medical centre, and academic health science institutions. NTFGH, Alexandra Hospital, Jurong Community Hospital and the National University Hospital are all under NUHS.

NUHS CEO Yeoh Khay Guan said: "I wish to express our deepest appreciation to Mr Foo Hee Jug for his invaluable contribution and leadership. I look forward to (his) continuing contributions in his role as deputy chief executive at NUHS, (where he will lead) the group's digital and service transformation to achieve better efficiency and improve patient experience."

Mr Foo will continue to oversee JurongHealth Campus, with the CEO of NTFGH reporting to him, said Professor Yeoh. JurongHealth Campus comprises Jurong Community Hospital, Jurong Medical Centre and NTFGH.

Mr Foo and his team set up Singapore's first integrated healthcare development, comprising the 700-bed NTFGH and 400-bed Jurong Community Hospital, both of which opened in 2015. In the same year, NTFGH became the first hospital in Singapore and Asean to attain Stage 7 of the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society's Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model, an international standard for utilising and adopting electronic medical record functions.

Dr Quek, a pioneer behind JurongHealth Campus, played an important role in developing the emergency department at NTFGH. He also designed emergency spaces within the campus such that they could be rapidly converted in response to a pandemic surge.

"As the new CEO, Dr Quek will lead the JurongHealth Campus team in the next phase to achieve our aspiration to deliver 'incredible care' across NUHS to every patient, every day," said Prof Yeoh.