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New CEO at Tote Board from Oct 1 to take over from Tan Choon Shian

Tan Choon Shian (left) will step down, with Mark Tan Kiak Yang taking over on Oct 1.

SINGAPORE – There will be a changing of the guard at the Singapore Totalisator Board (Tote Board), with Mark Tan Kiak Yang taking over as chief executive from Tan Choon Shian on Oct 1.

Tan Choon Shian, who has served as the organisation’s CEO since July 2023 , will be appointed the Tote Board’s senior adviser on Oct 1 after stepping down.

Mark Tan is currently deputy CEO for corporate and development at the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

A statutory board under the Ministry of Finance, the Tote Board oversees Singapore Pools and Singapore Turf Club , and manages the operating surplus from gaming revenue to fund social initiatives through grant making.

In a joint release on Aug 14 , the Ministry of Finance and the Tote Board said Tan Choon Shian, 60, oversaw the closure and transition of Singapore Turf Club, which ran its last race on Oct 5, 2024.

During the club’s closure, Tan Choon Shian had ensured an orderly transition by balancing the interests of employees, industry stakeholders and the wider community.

He also preserved the club’s heritage and oversaw preparation to redevelop the site in Kranji, which will be returned to the Government by March 2027.

The outgoing CEO also championed a more collaborative approach to addressing complex social challenges by bringing together government agencies, charities, philanthropic organisations and community partners, said the release.

Under his leadership, the Tote Board supported initiatives in areas such as mental health, disability inclusion, healthy ageing and community well-being.

Tote Board chairwoman Mildred Tan said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Choon Shian for his steadfast leadership and many valuable contributions to Tote Board over the past three years.”

She thanked Tan Choon Shian for guiding the board through a significant period of transformation and strengthening the organisation’s role as an impact-focused grant maker.

He has also fostered a more evidence-based and collaborative approach to creating lasting social impact, Mildred Tan said.

“I wish him every success as he continues to serve Tote Board as senior adviser,” she said.

Incoming chief executive Mark Tan has more than two decades of public service experience across different roles.

He has held senior appointments in the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Transport and LTA, where he contributed to national infrastructure financing, advanced future mobility and technology adoption.

During his time with LTA, the 47-year-old launched the National Electric Vehicle Centre and drove the development, regulation and adoption of autonomous vehicles and drones.

With his experience in leading cross-sector initiatives, building organisational capabilities and engaging diverse stakeholders, Mark Tan is well positioned to lead Tote Board, the Ministry of Finance and Tote Board said in the release.

“With his extensive public sector experience and commitment to public service, I am confident that he will build on these strong foundations laid by Choon Shian and lead Tote Board in building a ‘better every day’ for Singapore,” Mildred Tan said.