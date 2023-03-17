New campaign launched to promote graciousness on public transport

SINGAPORE - Commuters will be urged to be more thoughtful towards others when taking public transport via new posters rolled out at places such as sheltered walkways, MRT stations and selected buses.

The posters are part of the latest campaign to promote graciousness on public transport, which was launched on Friday.

As part of the campaign, the interior of a train that plies the North East Line has been adorned with similar visuals that promote kind behaviour. The design of the themed train, which will run from March 17 to May 11, was conceptualised by students from Singapore Polytechnic (SP).

Speaking at the launch at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng said: “Being gracious on public transport brings happiness to the giver as well. We want to promote this so that every journey on our buses and the MRT will be a pleasant one.”

He highlighted the theme of this year’s campaign, “It Feels Good to be Thoughtful!”, along with the campaign objective of generating positivity through the five senses.

Besides the themed train, a “thoughtful sundae” was launched by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in partnership with fast-food chain Burger King. Music playlists will also be launched on digital music service Spotify later this year.

At Outram Park station, a mural wall features 30 designs contributed by commuters, showcasing what thoughtfulness meant to them.

Started by the LTA in 2009, the annual graciousness campaign aims to promote thoughtful acts and behaviour on public transport services.

“This collaboration with the LTA was a dream come true,” said SP student Khairunnisa Khairul Anuar, 20, who was part of the four-person team that helped design the themed train.

“I’m glad that we got to apply our skills to benefit the community,” the Media, Arts and Design student added.