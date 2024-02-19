New bus service 983M to ply route along Teck Whye Crescent

SINGAPORE – From March 18, a new bus service will be introduced for students in schools along Teck Whye Crescent.

The bus service 983M will be a supplementary service that operates two trips during the morning peak period on weekdays during the school term.

Students who will benefit from the service include those from Teck Whye Primary School, Chua Chu Kang Secondary School and Jurong Pioneer JC.

The service will start from Choa Chu Kang Avenue 5, opposite Blk 486 and end at a new bus stop, after Teck Whye Walk, which is located near the three schools and is only for alighting.

The first trip of the service is scheduled at 6.40am while the second is at 7am.

983M will not operate during school and public holidays.