New bus lane leading to Woodlands Checkpoint from June 11 to ease congestion

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The new designated bus lane will take effect from June 11.

SINGAPORE – Drivers heading to Malaysia from Woodlands should take note of a new designated bus lane along Woodlands Road towards Woodlands Checkpoint.

The bus lane will take effect from June 11 , said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a Facebook post on June 4 .

This is to facilitate more orderly queuing of vehicles , particularly during peak-hour traffic, and improve traffic flow for bus users travelling towards Woodlands Checkpoint, t he authority said .

The decision was made in consultation with the Land Transport Authority, ICA said.

The bus lane – located along a stretch of Woodlands Road from Kranji Lodge 1 to the junction of Woodlands Crossing – will operate from 7.30am to 9.30am and from 5pm to 8pm on weekdays, excluding public holidays , said ICA.

Lane markings and signage will be put up along Woodlands Road to alert motorists of the bus lane ahead, it added .

During operating hours , all vehicles, apart from buses, must keep on the rightmost lane on Woodlands Road towards Woodlands Checkpoint , ICA said.

The bus lane will take effect from June 11. PHOTO: IMMIGRATION AND CHECKPOINTS AUTHORITY

Drivers and bikers are strongly advised to avoid Woodlands Road and enter the checkpoint by the BKE .

Enforcement cameras will be in place and action will be taken against those who encroach into bus lanes, ICA said.

To prepare for the implementation of the bus lane , there will be road works from June 8 to June 10, between 10pm and 4am , it added.

“During this period, there will be lane closures along Woodlands Road,” ICA said. “Motorists may expect minor delays and are advised to use BKE when entering Woodlands Checkpoint.”

In its June 4 post, ICA also reminded motorists to obey traffic rules, maintain lane discipline and comply with checkpoint officers’ instructions.

ICA previously said that motorists should expect heavy traffic and longer waiting times during peak periods over the June school holidays.

It also advised travellers to plan their journey early and consider travelling during non-peak hours, such as early in the morning and late in the evening.