New Bukit Canberra allotment gardening plots among 140 open for booking from Dec 2

To date, more than 2,500 allotment gardening plots have taken root in 29 parks and gardens across Singapore.

SINGAPORE – Residents in Bukit Canberra can soon apply for 50 new gardening plots in the latest release of the National Parks Board’s (NParks) Allotment Gardening Scheme.



The plots at the allotment garden in Bukit Canberra, which was completed in December 2025, are among more than 140 plots across 16 new and existing gardens that will be open for application from 10am on Dec 2 to 11.59pm on Dec 15.

These include plots whose leases are due to end soon, balance plots from the March 2025 application exercise and plots vacated by gardeners before the expiry of their lease, said NParks on Dec 1.

The sites include Jurong Lake Gardens, East-Coast Park, Yishun Park and Punggol Park.

Applications via AXS channels, such as e-Stations, m-Stations and kiosks, will be subjected to computerised balloting. Unsuccessful applicants will be notified via e-mail at the end of the balloting process, said NParks.

The Allotment Gardening Scheme was launched in 2016 to allow individuals to rent space to grow edibles in the parklands under an expanded framework of the Community in Bloom programme.

Since 2021, it has also worked with agencies, town councils and grassroots organisations to meet the growing demand for allotment garden plots and to make the initiative even more accessible, with plots nearer to people’s homes.

There are more than 900 allotment garden plots across 29 sites managed by Resident Committees and Resident Networks.