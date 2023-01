SINGAPORE - When he was growing up, Mr Lee Jiaming started his days a bit differently compared with other children in primary school. He would put in a morning’s worth of work, helping to take orders and handling cashier duties at his father’s chicken rice stall.

“I would usually help out before going to school in the afternoon,” he said, adding that he would be back at the stall after school to help clean and wipe down utensils and cutlery.