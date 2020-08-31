New booths boost safety for swab tests

Booths have been installed at 170 clinics to bolster safety for doctors, clinic staff and their patients during swab tests.

The clinics are part of a 900-wide network of Public Health Preparedness Clinics spread across the island, out of which 400 are equipped to allow anyone aged 13 and above diagnosed with acute respiratory infection symptoms to get tested for the coronavirus.

Doctors say the lightweight Cosmo-Slim, on trial for about a month now, makes swabbing more convenient for patients as they can get tested at a clinic near them and do not have to travel to other testing centres.

This also helps to keep the community safe, they added.

