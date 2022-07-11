New book on native animals aimed at raising awareness about wildlife, instilling moral values

SINGAPORE - A young boy is hiking in a local nature park with his schoolmates and teacher when he spots a Sunda slow loris on a tree. In a bid to show off to his peers, he climbs up the tree and tries to take a picture of himself with the critically endangered primate.

But the mammal snaps back by biting his thumb because he has intruded into its space.

This story is in a new book, titled Beware The Sunda Slow Loris and Other Singaporean Fables, written by primary school teacher Chen Junhua, 39, and illustrated by artist and art therapist Chan Shu Yin, 37.

The 10 fables feature animals native to Singapore, including freshwater crab, lesser mouse deer and Raffles' banded langur.

The book, which is for children aged two to nine, aims to raise awareness on these critically endangered animals while instilling moral values.

"We thought it would be good to let young children see these animals for themselves. It would open up their world and make them want to preserve nature and appreciate the animals," said Mr Chen.

About two to three pages long, each story is inspired by problems that his pupils face, such as friendship, and conveys lessons in life that he wants to impart, from not harming and making fun of others to aiming to be selfless.

Fun facts about the animals featured can be found at the end of each story, which also highlights how people should act in nature.

For instance, in the story about the Sunda slow loris, readers will learn to respect wildlife and observe animals from a distance. They will also find out that the Sunda slow loris is the only venomous primate in Singapore and that despite its name, it can move fast when catching insects for food.

"I think that these stories can inspire children to really have the seed of loving nature and the values of cherishing nature. It is very good to start from young," said Ms Chan.

Added Mr Chen, a father of two children, aged four and six: "We want people to understand the treasure that we have in our backyard and to appreciate our animals."