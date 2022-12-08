New book looks at 10 years of Gardens by the Bay, challenges it faced during the pandemic

SINGAPORE – During the Covid-19 circuit breaker in 2020, Mr Lee Kok Fatt, deputy chief executive of Gardens by the Bay, asked his staff to do some maths.

He asked them to consider profits and losses in the Gardens’ annual report and calculate how long its reserves – about $140 million at that time – would last, if the Covid-19 pandemic were to continue for a long time.

The answer: about 3½ years, based on projected losses of about $40 million a year.

“I wanted everyone in the organisation to understand that concept,” Mr Lee is quoted as saying in A Blossoming City Garden, a new book by former ST assistant news editor and environment correspondent Audrey Tan, which was launched at the Gardens’ Active Garden on Thursday.

The book, published by Straits Times Press, details the Gardens’ first decade since opening in 2012.

“Having done the exercise, people understood the need to cut costs – and it was easier for us to do it together,” the quote by Mr Lee concludes.

From then on, it was all hands on deck for about 300 staff at the Gardens. And no one was laid off during the pandemic.

Some had to pull 12-hour shifts on alternate days - up from eight-hour shifts daily - while others, including chief executive Felix Loh, started doing maintenance work around the compound - work previously done by migrant workers now confined to their dorms.

Wage support from the Government also helped reduce costs, which were further minimised when the Gardens invested in semi-autonomous vehicle-mounted sprayers to fertilise plants and spray insecticide in outdoor gardens, keeping losses to about $9.5 million over two financial years during the pandemic.

In April – the start of a new accounting cycle – the Gardens broke even, Mr Loh told The Straits Times in November.

Besides telling the story of the Gardens, the book also offers readers a chance to immerse themselves in it, with the help of augmented reality features available on an app by the same name, available on App store and Google Play.

For instance, using the Blossoming City Garden app, readers get a 360 degree view of the Supertree Grove from the OCBC Skyway – an elevated walkway that visitors typically pay to use.

The app, which was developed by IT firm NCS, allows users to scan pages of the book and bring elements of the Gardens to life in their devices.