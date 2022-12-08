New book looks at 10 years of Gardens by the Bay, challenges it faced during the pandemic

SINGAPORE – During the Covid-19 circuit breaker in 2020, Mr Lee Kok Fatt, deputy chief executive of Gardens by the Bay, asked his staff to do some maths.
He asked them to consider profits and losses in the Gardens’ annual report and calculate how long its reserves – about $140 million at that time – would last, if the Covid-19 pandemic were to continue for a long time.
The answer: about 3½ years, based on projected losses of about $40 million a year.
“I wanted everyone in the organisation to understand that concept,” Mr Lee is quoted as saying in A Blossoming City Garden, a new book by former ST assistant news editor and environment correspondent Audrey Tan, which was launched at the Gardens’ Active Garden on Thursday.
The book, published by Straits Times Press, details the Gardens’ first decade since opening in 2012.
“Having done the exercise, people understood the need to cut costs – and it was easier for us to do it together,” the quote by Mr Lee concludes.
From then on, it was all hands on deck for about 300 staff at the Gardens. And no one was laid off during the pandemic.
Some had to pull 12-hour shifts on alternate days - up from eight-hour shifts daily - while others, including chief executive Felix Loh, started doing maintenance work around the compound - work previously done by migrant workers now confined to their dorms.
Wage support from the Government also helped reduce costs, which were further minimised when the Gardens invested in semi-autonomous vehicle-mounted sprayers to fertilise plants and spray insecticide in outdoor gardens, keeping losses to about $9.5 million over two financial years during the pandemic.
In April – the start of a new accounting cycle – the Gardens broke even, Mr Loh told The Straits Times in November.
Besides telling the story of the Gardens, the book also offers readers a chance to immerse themselves in it, with the help of augmented reality features available on an app by the same name, available on App store and Google Play.
For instance, using the Blossoming City Garden app, readers get a 360 degree view of the Supertree Grove from the OCBC Skyway – an elevated walkway that visitors typically pay to use.
The app, which was developed by IT firm NCS, allows users to scan pages of the book and bring elements of the Gardens to life in their devices.
Mr Gregory Wood, head of the experience design team at NCS, said the app features were developed by a team of five to seven people over a year.
He highlighted one of the features, which focuses on the Gardens’ Kingfisher Wetlands, opened in 2021.
“It’s a beautiful hybrid experience,” said Mr Wood. “There’s an augmented reality kingfisher that comes alive and flies around and then finds its way back to the page, which then becomes a platform for a video.”
Speaking at the book’s launch, Mr Loh said the Gardens are “more than a park, or even garden... they are the living archive of memories across decades, from generation to generation.”
He said the book captures the experiences of visitors and volunteers at the Gardens – including wedding proposals and first dates.
Among those featured are Ms Ng Lee Siang, a volunteer at the Gardens since 2016. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, she learnt to conduct digital tours, which are screened for nursing home residents and those recovering from stroke.
“Even though I come here so often, every time I’m back, I find something new,” the 53-year-old, who works in IT, said on Thursday.
“I’m grateful and honoured to have been able to bring these discoveries to others, no matter where they are.”
Ms Tan said that working on the book gave her a newfound appreciation for the sprawling garden.
“Most of the Gardens’ grounds are free for Singaporeans, and I interviewed so many people who over the past decade made so many sweet memories with friends and family there,” said Ms Tan, who noted that the Gardens are located on prime real estate in Marina Bay.
“It’s truly a garden for the people, and I hope that message comes across in this book,” she added.
The book also gives readers a glimpse into the Gardens’ future.
Come 2027, the 32ha Bay East Garden will open, offering more choices to visitors, who can also look forward to learning about how waste can be repurposed at a second waste-to-energy plant to be located near Kingfisher Wetlands.
It will likely incorporate recreational, entertainment and educational amenities, and help the Gardens’ derive at least 60 per cent of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2027, up from 30 per cent now.
A Blossoming City Garden retails at $49.50 until the end of 2022, and will cost $49.90 from 2023.
It is available at the Gardens’ retails shops and at shop.gardensbythebay.com.sg from Friday. The book can also be purchased at all major bookshops and from the Straits Times Press online store at stbooks.sg