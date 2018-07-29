New book drive to target children from needy families

Underprivileged children can now get a selection of books handpicked for them under a new initiative to encourage them to read.

The National Library Board (NLB) will work with voluntary welfare organisations (VWOs) such as the Singapore Boys' Home and Beyond Social Services to deliver books to these children every three months under the new WondeRead drive.

The programme was launched at an event at the National Library yesterday, held in conjunction with the annual National Reading Day.

The children will be asked what they like to read and books will selected for them according to their interests, said NLB content and services director Valerie Cheng, adding that each child will receive four books based on their interests.

WondeRead - part of the National Reading Movement, a five-year campaign launched in 2016 by the NLB to encourage reading - aims to provide books to about 100,000 children aged between seven and 17 over the next four years.

Under the initiative, the NLB will also provide each of its partner organisations with a collection of 200 books to start a reading corner on their premises, as well as other resources to help them organise activities around the books.

WondeRead - part of the National Reading Movement, a five-year campaign launched in 2016 by the NLB to encourage reading - aims to provide books to about 100,000 children aged between seven and 17 over the next four years.

Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran attended the launch event and distributed books to beneficiaries from Lakeside Family Services and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund.

"The objective here is to reach out to a group of children who may not avail themselves of the facilities in our libraries," he said.

Mr Iswaran also urged more corporations and VWOs to participate in the WondeRead drive.

Also held in conjunction with National Reading Day was the Big Book Giveaway, where members of the public could each take home three books given away by the NLB at the National Library building and VivoCity.

Separately, the NLB - together with the Early Childhood Development Agency and the Asian Civilisations Museum - also launched Artful Conversations: Stories From The Past, a resource kit aimed at boosting children's knowledge of Singapore's early culture and heritage.

The resource kit was launched by Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sam Tan at an event at the Woodlands Regional Library yesterday.

More than 3,600 kits will be distributed to all pre-schools here.