New book documents Yishun and Sembawang residents' community-based approach to healthy living

SINGAPORE - More than 200 Yishun and Sembawang residents and community partners on Tuesday attended the launch of a book featuring 38 healthy living community-led initiatives that around 10,000 residents have benefited from since 2011.

The book, titled Caring Communities, was launched by Yishun Health, a network under the National Healthcare Group, which serves the north of Singapore.

Filled with photographs of residents in action, the book documents how these initiatives - facilitated by Yishun Health's population health and community transformation (PHCT) team - have kept residents mentally and physically healthy.

In his speech at the book launch, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung noted the importance of community and family support in building a sustainable healthcare environment.

He said: "When we think of health, we might think of doctors and hospitals. But actually, that might not be the best way to view health. Health happens with yourself, family, and in the community."