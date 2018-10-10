New biometric app out soon to boost security of e-services

A new biometric app that grants access to e-citizen services will be rolled out by the end of this month.

In the light of the recent SingHealth cyber attack, having biometric identification does make systems safer, Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation Initiative Vivian Balakrishnan said yesterday.

He was giving reporters updates on Singapore's five key Smart Nation projects: a national digital identity, an anticipatory e-citizen service called Moments of Life (Families), e-payments, a sensor network and smart urban mobility.

