New balloting scheme by Muis for Muslims to claim additional haj spots

SINGAPORE - Starting in 2023, Muslims here who wish to increase their chances of being offered a spot to perform the haj pilgrimage will be able to tap a new automated balloting scheme.

Developed by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), the limited balloting scheme will be integrated into the MyHajSG platform, which allows applicants to register for the haj.

The scheme is “designed to be a fair, efficient and transparent process to fill up the additional haj places within limited and short duration of time”, said Muis in a statement on Monday.

Saudi Arabia allocates 900 places for Singaporean pilgrims to perform the haj every year, but has the discretion to issue additional places to each country.

It normally does so from the Muslim month of Syawal – when Muslims celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri – onwards, with the haj performed about two months later during Zulhijjah, the final month of the Islamic calendar.

To be eligible for the new balloting scheme, applicants must be performing the haj for the first time and be registered in the Advance Haj Registration System (AHRS) between Jan 1, 2013, and Dec 31, 2017.

They must also meet Saudi Arabia’s criteria, which may include age and health requirements.

According to Muis, there are a total of 48,000 people in the AHRS, with approximately 20,000 eligible for the scheme.

Eligible applicants will be contacted via SMS and e-mail to register for the balloting. They are advised to update their contact details through the MyHajSG portal.

Applicants can either register for an individual, or for groups of not more than five people.

Each applicant has to pay a one-time registration fee when he applies to be part of the balloting scheme. The fee will be $50 in 2023, $75 in 2024, and $100 subsequently.

Verification checks will be done before the balloting process begins to ensure the eligibility of applicants, who should ensure that they meet the given criteria before applying for the scheme, said Muis.

A Pilgrimage Committee will oversee the computer-generated allocation of ballots, and Muis will appoint an independent witness to observe the process. Counter-verification checks will be done on the balloting results before successful applicants receive a letter of offer.