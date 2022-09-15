New attraction Central Beach Bazaar opens at Sentosa, as visitor numbers rise

SINGAPORE - Sentosa, which has been drawing almost 50 per cent more visitors following the easing of border measures, on Thursday opened a fourth new attraction after the Covid-19 pandemic spiked in Singapore.

Highlights of the Central Beach Bazaar at Siloso Beach include an 80m-tall Sentosa SkyJet fountain, the return of the Sentosa Musical Fountain, and a multi-concept food street.

Come December, visitors will also be able to have a go at power boat simulator rides and carnival games, said operator Mount Faber Leisure Group, a subsidiary of Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC), on Thursday.

GrillFest will also return to Siloso Beach in October, as part of the Sentosa Food Fest, said SDC chief executive Thien Kwee Eng.

SkyHelix Sentosa, Singapore's highest open-air panoramic ride that opened in December, was the first new attraction since March 2020, which saw the opening of floating water park HydroDash just as the pandemic began to bite.

Subsequent attractions include lifestyle destination Southside - home to TrickEye Museum and virtual reality theme park HeadRock VR - and Scentopia Sentosa, where visitors can customise perfume with augmented reality.

The new attraction's opening comes as SDC said on Thursday that the number of visitors to the island resort went up by 48 per cent between April and August compared with the same period in 2021.

More details of Central Beach Bazaar's highlights

Sentosa SkyJet

At 80m, which is as high as a 24-storey building, Sentosa SkyJet is the tallest fountain in South-east Asia. At night, visitors can see it illuminated with colour-changing light-emitting diode, or LED, lights.

Opens from 10am to 10pm daily, except 5pm to 5.30pm and 7.40pm to 9pm. It does not operate when the Sentosa Musical Fountain and Wings Of Time shows are running.

Sentosa Musical Fountain

This is a modern version of the famous musical fountain in the 1980s, and it is back with two shows lasting five minutes each - one that plays songs from the 90s and another that belts out a medley of National Day songs.

Runs half-hourly from 11am to 5pm, except 2pm to 3pm.

Helming the night slot is the Wings of Time, which features effects such as 3D visuals and pyrotechnics.

The 20-minute show runs at 7.30pm daily, with an additional show at 8.30pm on weekends until the end of September. From October, the shows begin 10 minutes later. Standard seat tickets are $18 each.

International Food Street

Under $10 meals such as chicken quesadillas or prawn gyozas are available at the International Food Street - a collection of eight food and beverage concepts housed in a mix of food trucks, vintage vans and upcycled shipping containers. Vegetarian and halal options are also available.

Opens daily from 10.15am, with last order at 9.30pm.

Carnival games and simulation ride experiences

The Power Boat Racing simulator and Beach Carnival Games will open in December.

Adrenaline junkies can experience high-speed boat races as they travel through tropical seascapes on the simulator, while those who play carnival games stand to win plushies as prizes.