New assessment tool helps social service agencies manage, retain volunteers

SINGAPORE - Volunteers at social service agencies can expect their talents and energies to be better managed and harnessed with the rollout of a new digital assessment tool.

Called the Volunteer Management Maturity Matrix, it helps social service agencies assess their volunteers and identify any gaps in the way the agencies handle volunteers.

The tool, developed by National Council of Social Service, is expected to help the agencies retain and increase their pool of quality volunteers.

Better engagement of volunteers is key, and more than can be done to mobilise the energy and ideas of volunteers, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Friday.

Speaking at a carnival organised for social service beneficiaries, DPM Heng said that volunteer centres under the SG Cares movement can help bring opportunities to donate and volunteer closer to everyone.

He said: “The volunteer centres will serve as central nodes in each town to coordinate the efforts of volunteers from various community stakeholders, schools, corporates (and) religious organisations.”

Mr Heng said that while the volunteer centres are still quite new, they have shown promising results.

There are 24 volunteer centres in Singapore, with one of the first centres opened three years ago in Bedok.

The SG Cares Volunteer Centre @ Bedok, which is run by non-profit Filos Community Services, has a staff strength of 27 but manages a volunteer force of close to 2,000 that served more than 37,000 beneficiaries in 2021.

Of the 2,000 volunteers, around 10 per cent, or 207, are regulars who volunteer at least four times a year.

Since it opened in 2019, it has helped 55,000 beneficiaries in Bedok with the help of more than 7,000 volunteers.

Filos Community Services executive director Foo Fung Fong said on the sidelines of the carnival that social service agencies may sometimes focus resources on service provision and their beneficiaries, putting volunteer management in the back seat.