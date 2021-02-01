New app for shoppers at HDB mall in Punggol

Those who shop at Housing Board shopping complex Oasis Terraces in Punggol can now use an app to redeem points that can be exchanged for items such as parking credits and gifts, as part of a pilot initiative.

They can also use the app, ShopperLink, to access a shop directory, view products and services offered by retailers, and find out about events at the mall.

"This will help heartland retailers to transform their business models, keep pace with the evolving retail landscape, and provide more personalised services to shoppers," said HDB yesterday. It added that the move to roll out the app was made in response to feedback from heartland retailers in 2019.

Another app, RetailerLink, will complement the ShopperLink app.

HDB shops can upload their product and service offerings on the app, and use a chat function to respond to customers' inquiries. New functions will eventually be added, said HDB, such as those that enable shop owners to book event space and access reports on sales data.

So far, about 90 per cent of the 104 shops at Oasis Terraces, a new-generation neighbourhood centre, are using the app, said HDB.

It added that the plan is to expand the app's use to other HDB shopping complexes, such as Canberra Plaza in Sembawang and Buangkok Square. ShopperLink is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Ms Jandy Foo, 44, a shop manager at Tampopo, a Japanese restaurant at Oasis Terraces, said the reward programme is easy to use on the app. Shoppers just have to take a picture of their receipt and upload it, and they will be awarded points.

"(The app) is also a good way to reach out to a wider group of customers. We can also list promotions like weekday lunch deals on the app," she said.