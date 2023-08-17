New animated video teaches pre-schoolers body safety skills

Madam Halimah said in a Facebook post on Thursday that Pave adopts a holistic approach for its programme - before, during and after the violence takes place.

“While organisations such as Pave can play their part in preventing domestic violence, we, as individuals, can keep a lookout for our family, friends and neighbours, and offer them a helping hand or advice,” she added.

The animated video is funded by the President’s Challenge.

Dr Sudha Nair, Pave’s executive director, said the video is part of upstream efforts to protect kids against sexual abuse: “Over the years, we’ve been meeting adult survivors of child abuse, and we realise that the trauma of violence never goes away.”

The Ministry of Social and Family Development’s Child Protective Service investigated 443 child sex abuse cases in 2021 – an 11-year high.

Dr Nair said the video also gives parents a way to speak with their children about what is often a touchy subject.

“One of the things that we have to beat is this idea that we cannot talk about sex and sexuality. It has to be the fact that we own our bodies, we have a right to say no. And it’s about respect. It’s about giving consent,” she said.

“And if we go with that message with parents and with adults, I guess it lowers the embarrassment in talking about the issue.”

She said Pave is currently developing a curriculum to go with the video, which includes interactive elements such as a game children can play, and hopes to work with early childhood educators and schools on this.

The curriculum will include warning signs children can identify when someone gets too close to them, such as clammy hands and butterflies in their stomach.