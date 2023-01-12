New and repowered natural gas plants to be 10% more efficient, hydrogen-compatible: EMA

SINGAPORE - From this year, all new natural gas power plants would likely have to be around 10 per cent more efficient and be completely hydrogen-compatible in the future.

Experts said the move can help the power sector — which relies on 95 per cent natural gas and is responsible for 40 per cent of carbon emissions currently — to decarbonise and move towards its goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

According to an industry consultation paper from the Energy Market Authority (EMA), new and repowered generation plants that are crucial to meeting Singapore’s electricity demand will be subject to a more stringent emission intensity limit of 0.355 tonnes of CO2 emissions per megawatt hour (MWh) of electricity.

This would ensure more carbon-efficient electricity generation without compromising power system reliability, said Mr Law Gee Yong, EMA’s director of policy and planning, in response to queries from The Straits Times.

These new and repowered plants will also need to be at least 30 per cent hydrogen-compatible, and have the ability to be retrofitted to become 100 per cent hydrogen-compatible in the future.

Mr Law added that the emission standard of 0.355 tonnes of CO2 emissions per MWh is pegged to the best-in-class technologies, such as advanced combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plants, which are currently available in the market.

The emission standard is set based on the average of what is achievable by advanced CCGT models from major original equipment manufacturers in Singapore, he added.

Advanced CCGTs are expected to be about 10 per cent more efficient compared to the CCGTs in Singapore’s system today, said Mr Law.

“To ensure the power sector is on track to facilitate the transition to net-zero emissions by 2050, EMA will review the emission intensity standard of 0.355 tonnes of CO2 per MWh and gradually tighten the standard over time,” he added.

The agency will consult the industry and provide advance notice before tightening the standard to provide sufficient lead time for planning.

As at 2021, Singapore’s average grid emission factor, which measures the average CO2 emissions emitted per unit of net electricity generation in the system, is 0.4057 tonnes of CO2 per MWh of electricity, according to the EMA’s website. This works out to be about a 14 per cent drop in CO2 emissions with more efficient power plants.

Dr David Broadstock, a senior research fellow and head of the Energy Economics Division of the National University of Singapore’s Energy Studies Institute, said that while the introduction of the emissions cap will play a role in reducing the overall greenhouse gas emissions from power generation, it will take time for this to come into effect given the number of existing power generation units in the fleet, which will continue to anchor the emissions closer to 0.41 tonnes of CO2 per MWh.

He added that the industry consultation paper also acknowledges the role that hydrogen may play in the future, building additional momentum to Singapore’s goal to have hydrogen power up to 50 per cent of our future energy needs.

Hydrogen is considered a cleaner fuel as it does not emit any CO2 when burnt. However, in order to be considered green, hydrogen would have to be produced through renewable energy like solar.