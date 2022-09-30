New alliance raises over $287m to drive philanthropic partnerships in Asia

SINGAPORE - More than US$200 million (S$287 million) has been raised by a new alliance set up to drive partnerships in the philanthropic sector while addressing issues related to the planet, peace, people and progress.

Temasek Trust chairman Ho Ching said on Friday that the new alliance would provide a more coordinated and integrated approach to delivering impactful outcomes.

She was speaking at the second edition of the Philanthropy Asia Summit organised by Temasek Foundation at Shangri-La Singapore in Orchard.

The Straits Times is among the event's media partners.

Ms Ho added that the founding core members of the alliance have contributed US$25 million each. They are: the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Dalio Philanthropies, Li Ka Shing Foundation, Tanoto Foundation and four companies of Sinar Mas.

Other partners and supporters have also committed between US$1 million and US$10 million each.

Temasek Trust has also pledged US$100 million to underwrite the operations of the alliance, while the World Economic Forum will be a strategic partner, she said.

WongPartnership and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer will be providing pro bono legal support to aid in the set up of this alliance.

Ms Ho added that the alliance, which will launch formally in the next nine to 12 months, will also have a governance framework to respect the focused interests of alliance members.

"This could include separate councils to guide programme curation, or track programme outcomes and impact measurement. The framework must also support the adaptation of solutions for the varied local conditions or the complexities of multilateral efforts," she said.

For example, Dalio Philanthropies is highly focused on exploring and protecting the oceans while the Tanoto Foundation is focused on education to uplift lives and livelihoods.

Ms Ho added that the alliance expects more members in the coming months who will add financial heft or provide domain expertise.

Ms Ho also outlined four major priorities for the non-profit sector during her speech at the summit, which is meant to be a collaborative platform to bring together global and regional philanthropists to catalyse partnerships.