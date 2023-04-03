New agreement to boost career opportunities for those with special educational needs

SINGAPORE – All five of Singapore’s polytechnics, the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) and charity TomoWork signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Monday signalling their joint commitment to deliver programmes for students and graduates with special educational needs (SEN).

The partnership will provide career training and opportunities for students upon graduation. It is aligned with one of the goals of the Enabling Masterplan 2030 to increase the employment rate of people with disabilities to 40 per cent by 2030.

The MOU was signed at Temasek Polytechnic by ITE chief executive Low Khah Gek, Nanyang Polytechnic principal and CEO Russell Chan, Ngee Ann Polytechnic principal and CEO Lim Kok Kiang, Republic Polytechnic principal and CEO Jeanne Liew, Singapore Polytechnic principal and CEO Soh Wai Wah, Temasek Polytechnic principal and CEO Peter Lam, and TomoWork CEO Mike Momota.

It was witnessed by Minister of State for Education and Manpower Gan Siow Huang and TomoWork chairman Joel Leong.

Before the MOU, there had been deepened collaborations to support students with SEN in their transition from school to work, said the signatories in a joint press release on Monday.

For example, the Talent Accelerator Programme (TAP) – which is in its third year – prepares students with SEN for working life through a 12-week preparatory experience working with leading companies.

According to TomoWork, the job placement rate of the past two batches of TAP graduates was 88 per cent, if they did not continue their studies in university or go for national service.

Temasek Polytechnic hosted TAP in 2021 and 2022, being the first polytechnic to formally collaborate with TomoWork on this programme. This year, the baton has been passed to Republic Polytechnic.

In addition, companies such as Bloomberg, EVCo, foodpanda, Google, LinkedIn, Micron, MSD, Singlife, and Standard Chartered, among others, will come on board to support the acceleration of career preparation opportunities for students with SEN.

Leaders of ITE and the five polytechnics voiced their support for the joint initiative.

“Many employers have already incorporated diversity as one of their core business values, but they may face challenges in its implementation,” said ITE’s Ms Low.

“We are glad that TomoWork is able to plug the gap by connecting the differently abled community, companies and institutions of higher learning to overcome these challenges together.”

Nanyang Polytechnic’s Mr Chan said: “There is also much value in the peer relationships the students will form with each other through this shared experience, as they face the challenges of a fast-changing world together.”

Said Republic Polytechnic’s Ms Liew: “This MOU reinforces our commitment to create a more caring and inclusive society that enables every person to fulfil their potential.”

She noted that as part of the TomoWork TAP this year, students can look forward to participating in inclusive and experiential activities at Republic Polytechnic’s Xperiential Learning Centre, Singapore’s first large-scale inclusive outdoor adventure facility.