New accreditation scheme and framework for professionals working on green buildings

SINGAPORE -A new accreditation scheme and developmental framework is to be launched for professionals involved in creating environmentally friendly buildings.

The Singapore Green Building Council's (SGBC) Green Professionals Accreditation Scheme will consolidate the 820 professionals - such as engineers, architects and facility managers - currently on the Certified Green Mark Managers and Professionals register that is maintained by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA).

A developmental framework will be drawn up to advance their expertise and ensure their professional development, through the deepening of their technical knowledge and skills.

More details of the new scheme, such as when it will be launched, will be announced later.

SGBC president Tan Swee Yeow announced the developments at the council's gala dinner on Thursday (Sept 6), adding that they were in line with the aims of the Construction Industry Transformation Map announced last October.

He said: "We seek to uplift the profile of our green professionals and specialists, and to develop a dedicated continuing education and training framework to support the developmental needs of our green-collar workforce."

Mr Tan added that the council is working with BCA on the new scheme.

Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources and Health, Dr Amy Khor, who was the guest of honour, said: "With the building sector accounting for 17 per cent of our total greenhouse gas emissions, deepening green building expertise will help to mitigate our level of emissions.

" I am heartened that SGBC has demonstrated strong commitment to take the lead in climate action."

Mr Tan also announced that the BCA and SGBC will work together to transform workplaces into healthier spaces for employees and occupants, such as by developing resources including a website.

Dr Khor said: "By conserving the use of resources, and adopting energy-efficient features or renewable energy, green buildings are not only environmentally friendly, but also help to lower costs,

"SGBC will step up efforts to encourage building tenants to achieve greener and healthier workplaces by having a good indoor environment, setting environmental performance targets, and enacting energy action plans."

During the gala dinner, which was attended by more than 650 industry representatives from Singapore and the region, the World Green Building Council Asia Pacific Leadership in Green Building Awards were also presented.