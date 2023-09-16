New $9.5 million cost-of-living grant for residents of North West district

SINGAPORE – A new cost-of-living grant will see $9.5 million disbursed to the 19 divisions in the North West District, to help residents cope with rising costs.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced the grant by North West Community Development Council (CDC) on Saturday. He was giving a speech as guest of honour at the North West Council Appointment Ceremony and Appreciation Lunch, held at Parliament House.

The new North West Support Grant is expected to be rolled out by the first quarter of 2024.

Over the next three years, North West CDC will continue to work with volunteers to roll out programmes for residents, with a focus on uplifting the less privileged, while also providing upskilling opportunities and connecting partners to the needs in the community, said the CDC.

At the lunch, 24 new district councillors for North West CDC were appointed and another 39 reappointed.

They include leaders from the social service, healthcare and education sectors, as well as small business owners. Their different backgrounds will enable them to better help residents facing multifaceted issues, who often require the support of multiple agencies, partners and volunteers, said North West CDC.

District councillors are part of the council, the volunteer committee which supports the CDC in running assistance programmes and bonding the community.

DPM Wong said North West CDC ran more than 250 programmes which benefited over 600,000 residents in the last three years.

These included an interim financial assistance scheme, a brisk walking programme and health interest groups for the elderly.

Speaking about the 100th anniversary of Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s birth on Saturday, DPM Wong cited a quote by Singapore’s founding prime minister: “I am calculating not in terms of the next election, I’m calculating in terms of the next generation, in terms of the next 100 years, in terms of eternity. And believe you me, for the next 1000 years, we will be here”.

DPM Wong said ensuring Singapore continues to thrive is a collective endeavour. While Government policies are important, he said, there is also the need for a strong and active community, which CDCs help to build.

“We need every Singaporean to feel that strong culture of kinship and fellowship with one another. We need Singaporeans to look out for each other. We need people to feel that we are not just here to pursue our own individual successes.”

The councillors’ new term of office began on July 27 and will last for three years.

The line-up for this term includes young volunteers who are active in community work, such as geriatric doctor Dr Faisal Johandi, 34, who led community engagement for the National Healthcare Group Resident Council.