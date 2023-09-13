New $50 million interdisciplinary programme launched by NTU to study climate change

SINGAPORE – Nanyang Technological University (NTU) launched a $50 million interdisciplinary research programme on Wednesday to look into various aspects of climate change.

The new Climate Transformation Programme, which will be led by NTU’s Earth Observatory of Singapore (EOS), will look to create climate solutions and educate future leaders to create a resilient and sustainable world.

Speaking at a panel discussion at the launch of the programme at the EOS’ 15th anniversary celebration at Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said that Singapore is modelling the impact of climate change both locally and regionally.

“This will help us to formulate in an iterative way solutions that will protect our people and protect our properties,” she said. This will help Singapore be prepared for dry months and to enhance resilience against inland flooding for very wet months, for instance, she added.

She added that the Government will share some of these findings with EOS and other agencies like the Meteorological Service Singapore, as well as its South-east Asian counterparts, so that they can be better prepared for varying weather patterns arising from climate change.

The programme will be supported by a $50 million investment over seven years, with $47 million from the Ministry of Education and the remaining amount from NTU, and will conduct research under six strategic clusters.

For instance, the programme will look into the health impacts of climate change such as heat and air pollution, how climate change could affect business risks, as well as novel engineering solutions for climate adaptation.

Giving some examples of the research programme, Professor Benjamin Horton, the director of EOS, said that NTU has a partnership with insurance company Prudential to look into how various health impacts of climate change could affect one’s life insurance.

Another collaboration with luxury brand Chanel will help the company to diversify its supply chain, especially with extreme weather events such as drought, forest fires and severe rainfall, as it would not be ideal to have all its suppliers in one location.

The other aspects of the programme will examine how biodiversity such as flora and fauna responds to climate change, mapping out ways in which the world could get to net-zero through a negative emissions pathway such as by planting trees, and to tackle various knowledge gaps in understanding and modelling climate change.

Three cross-themes – sustainable societies, satellite remote sensing and artificial intelligence – will integrate findings across the six clusters.

The programme will bring together researchers across many different disciplines at NTU, and other local universities such as the National University of Singapore, Singapore Management University and the Singapore University of Technology and Design and research centres across the globe.

It is expected to recruit 30 doctorate students and close to 45 researchers for its projects over seven years to develop climate leaders in fields ranging from the sciences to the humanities.