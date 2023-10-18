Network launched to boost volunteerism among seniors

SINGAPORE – Retiree Stanley Peh, 74, has been volunteering for over 10 years at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), helping out at its community events.

“Volunteering gives meaning and purpose to my life, and it keeps me active, so I tried encouraging many friends. I have many retired friends who prefer being at home or hanging out at the coffee shop. (I told them) if they have spare time, they could do charity work instead, but there are more failures than successes,” he said.

He belongs to a rare breed of senior male volunteers who give others their time, energy and concern.

Several studies, including the recent National Volunteer And Philanthropy Centre Individual Giving Study of 2021, have found that although participating in volunteering has been proven to benefit older adults’ health and well-being, men volunteer less than women.

Director of TTSH’s Centre for Health Activation Celine Ong said this could be due to the culture of senior men typically being the breadwinners of the family.

“Their identity is pretty much linked to their careers. Hence, (they often leave) the social tasks to the women in the family,” she said.

To get seniors to contribute to society and support other seniors in living well in the community, the National Healthcare Group (NHG) launched a senior volunteers network at the Singapore Patient Conference 2023 on Wednesday.

“Engaging in meaningful activities within the community keeps our seniors physically active and improves their social and psychological well-being. It allows the community to tap on and benefit from their vast experience and knowledge,” said conference co-chair Tjan Soon Yin.

“The benefit of volunteerism also impacts those who are living with conditions or recovering from illnesses,” added Dr Tjan, a senior consultant in the Rehabilitation Medicine Department at TTSH, which is part of NHG.

“I have met patients through my work in the rehabilitation medicine clinic and wards who suffered from stroke or recovering from a bad accident, (yet) volunteering to support others. This is also a form of rehab for this special group of volunteers,” he added.

The NHG Network for Senior Volunteers will pool programmes and resources, and match seniors in volunteering opportunities to care for themselves and others in central and northern Singapore.

It involves 17 health and social care organisations in the precinct, including Ren Ci Hospital, Care Corner Singapore, St Luke’s Eldercare, Dover Park Hospice, Institute of Mental Health and Methodist Welfare Services.

“We can tailor programmes to suit volunteers’ preferences, needs and interests and perhaps take the activities out of the formal settings such as the community. We can also empower elderly men to initiate and organise programmes that they are interested in, such as music, handyman, or even to take up leadership positions such as peer leaders in the community,” Ms Ong said.