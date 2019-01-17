Nets launches same-day settlement of e-payments for hawkers

SINGAPORE - Hawkers can now get their sales proceeds from e-payments in their bank account on the same day, with the launch of a same-day settlement initiative by payment service group Nets.

Nets said the initiative, which launched on Thursday (Jan 17), will improve cash flow and give hawkers faster access to their funds.

No special arrangements are required to enjoy the benefits of the same-day settlement, which is applicable to all those at hawker centres, canteens and coffee shops.

All Nets transactions, aside from CashCard and Nets FlashPay transactions, that are made before 5pm will be credited to the hawkers' DBS, OCBC or United Overseas Bank accounts by 11pm the same day.

Nets transactions made after 5pm will be credited to the hawkers' bank accounts before 9am the next day.

In most cases, this will allow hawkers to make their own payments to their suppliers and vendors before the start of the work day.

The initiative was the result of a collaboration between Nets and its merchant banks, DBS, OCBC and UOB.

Related Story Major initiative to help all hawkers to go cashless

Nets said in a statement that it hopes the move will encourage more hawkers to adopt e-payments.

There have been a series of initiatives recently to promote e-payments at hawker establishments, including the launch of QR code payments at Tanjong Pagar Food Centre in September 2017 and the acceptance of ez-link and concession card payments on Nets terminals in hawker centres.

Nets head of sales Ang Sok Hong said: "We've taken away the hassle of (payment) collection by introducing QR code and other e-payment options.

"Now, with same-day settlement, stallholders will be able to settle supplier payments and other business expenses more easily."