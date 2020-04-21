Netlink Trust resumes fibre installation but full capacity constrained by construction sector stay-home notice

SINGAPORE - Fibre network operator Netlink Trust (NLT) has been given the go ahead to continue installation works that require visits to homes and offices from Tuesday (April 21), after services were suspended last week as four workers from one of its contractors tested positive for Covid-19.

However, the ongoing restrictions on foreign workers, including the mandatory two-week stay home notices issued to all construction sector workers, will significantly constrain NLT's capacity to fulfil service requests, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said in its statement on Tuesday.

"Customers should expect a longer waiting time for their orders to be fulfilled," IMDA said. "NLT has committed to fulfil orders as quickly as (it) can, and will prioritise homes currently without broadband access and those that require urgent fault repairs."

IMDA said that it is allowing NLT to restart installation works after it found that the company and its contractors have adopted the necessary safety measures, such as taking extra care to clean up their work sites and reminding contractors to regularly sanitise their hands before and after jobs.

NLT will also require its workers to wear face shields where practical in addition to face masks, IMDA said.

It reminded households and businesses to maintain safe distances and minimise interaction time when the workers visit their premises.

Two of the four infected workers had visited 34 homes for installation works between April 1 and April 14, while the other two were not involved in works requiring home or office visits.

NLT is the sole network builder here and runs the government-backed ultra-high speed Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network (NGNBN).

Its contractors have to activate fibre links before Internet service providers such as Singtel, StarHub, M1, ViewQwest or MyRepublic - which resell NLT's services - can get their customers connected to the Internet.