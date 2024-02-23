Netizens mock toilet cleaning course but SkillsFuture, firms say training key to workers’ growth

SINGAPORE - A $580 basic toilet cleaning course on the SkillsFuture portal drew ridicule from netizens this week but agencies said such classes are part of mandatory training requirements for cleaners.

In response to queries, SkillsFuture Singapore and the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a joint statement on Feb 22 that these classes teach existing and prospective cleaners “essential skills” for the washing of restrooms.

The 20 or so classes found on the SkillsFuture portal range from basic to advanced and take between 30 and 40 hours to complete. After SkillsFuture subsidies, most basic courses cost between $100 and $300.

They cost between $100 and $600 before subsidies.

On Feb 19, a screengrab of a listing for the “Perform basic cleaning of washrooms” course on SkillsFuture was posted on social media and roundly mocked for its $580 price tag before subsidies.

Netizens doubted the need for such a course and criticised the steep cost of $290, even after subsidies.

Facebook user, Remaesh Krishnan, commented: “Those days in army we clean our toilets. No need course la.”

But SkillsFuture and NEA said the course contributes significantly to the “professional development” of working cleaners.

In response to queries, a spokesman for one course provider NTUC LearningHub also said these toilet cleaning courses aim to “professionalise the cleaning industry”.

The basic course, for instance, covers skills like the proper use of cleaning tools, proper cleaning of sanitary fixtures, and the safe handling of cleaning agents, the spokesman added.

Its toilet washing courses, which range from $288 to $440 after subsidies, are mostly targeted at cleaning firms who pay to enrol their employees, he said.

The courses are in line with the Progressive Wage Model, facilitating “sustained wage growth for lower-wage workers by skills development, increased productivity and higher service standards”, he added.

The Progressive Wage Model is designed to improve the wages of Singapore’s lowest-paid sectors. A six-year salary increment schedule is set out for cleaners in tandem with training and skills acquisition on their part.

Incentives are also provided to cleaning companies to enrol the cleaners in their employ. For instance, absentee payroll capped at $100,000 a year for each firm is available, said the SkillsFuture and NEA statement.

Employers who sponsor their employees under the Workfare Skills Support Scheme are also eligible for absentee payroll at up to 95 per cent of their hourly basic salary, capped at $13 an hour, it added.