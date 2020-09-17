Netizen given stern police warning for offensive social media posts; no further action taken against blogger Xiaxue

SINGAPORE - A man who put up offensive Facebook posts under the moniker "Abdul Malik Mohammed Ghazali" has been given a stern warning from the police for harassment and posting comments on social media with a deliberate intent to wound religious or racial feelings.

The social media posts in question were put up on July 5 and Feb 8 this year.

Police on Thursday (Sept 17) said the July 5 post committed the offence of making a threatening communication likely to cause alarm.

On Feb 8, the man put up two separate social media posts that promoted enmity between different groups on grounds of religion or race.

In the July 5 post, the man had referred to social media posts made by Sengkang GRC MP Raeesah Khan from the Workers' Party. On May 17, Ms Raeesah put up a post online saying Singapore law enforcement authorities discriminated against citizens, and that compared with other groups, rich Chinese and white people were treated differently under the law.

In a separate post on Feb 2, 2018 - in the context of a news article on the City Harvest Church ruling - Ms Raeesah commented that Singapore jailed minorities mercilessly, harassed mosque leaders but let "corrupt church leaders who stole $50 million" walk free. Police reports against her were made on July 4 and July 5 this year. On Thursday, the police issued a stern warning to Ms Raeesah.

Abdul Malik in the July 5 Facebook post said he was "one of the first to leak out and (make) viral screenshots" of Ms Raeesah's social media accounts.

In the same post, he said: "Who cares about your father? SMCCI very big meh? Best for you to step down Raeesah, or he'll be next."

Separately, the police in a statement on Thursday said no further action would be taken regarding online posts made by the netizen "Xiaxue", whose real name is Wendy Cheng.

The police declined to provide further details on what the online posts were about, but the investigation is believed to be linked to comments Ms Cheng made about Ms Raeesah on July 5 and July 6 this year.

There were also police reports were filed against Ms Cheng earlier this year for racially offensive tweets that appear to have been targeted at foreign workers in Singapore.

On Thursday, the police said they had consulted the Attorney-General's Chambers, which advised that "the elements of an offence have not been established beyond a reasonable doubt".