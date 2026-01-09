Nestle Singapore said that all five batches of the affected formulas have undergone thorough testing.

SINGAPORE – Nestle Singapore on Jan 9 advised consumers to follow the Singapore Food Agency’s (SFA) guidance after the regulator announced late on Jan 8 that it had stopped the sale of five batches of the Swiss food giant’s infant and follow-on formulas following reports of possible contamination.



The SFA, together with the Communicable Diseases Agency, had also advised consumers who had bought the affected products not to feed them to children as a precaution while checks were being carried out for the presence of the Cereulide toxin.



The SFA-CDA directive contradicted an earlier media reply by Nestle Singapore on Jan 8. At about 5.50pm , Nestle Singapore had told The Straits Times that no stocks were being recalled in Singapore.

It added that only two batches of products needed additional review after a thorough check on all stocks, and that further lab testing found that these and all other products sold by Nestle Singapore were safe for consumption.



However, SFA and CDA issued a statement just hours later announcing the halt of sales.



In a reply to queries from ST on Jan 9, Nestle Singapore said that all five batches of the affected formulas have undergone thorough testing for Cereulide, a toxin produced by some strains of the Bacillus cereus bacterium , which can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea.

“Information and test results are being shared with SFA, and we remain committed to ongoing transparency and collaboration with SFA. We encourage consumers to follow the guidance issued by SFA,” it said.

Nestle Singapore said that three out of the five affected batches referenced by SFA have been removed from stores as a precaution since end-December 2025, and are no longer available for sale. They are:

NAN HA 1 SupremePro 800g, Batch 51470017C1

NAN HA 2 SupremePro 800gm, Batch 51420017C4

NAN HA 1 SupremePro 800gm, Batch 51460017C2

The company added that the remaining two batches have not been distributed, and cannot be found in stores. They are:

NAN HA 3 SupremePro 800gm, Batch 53030017C1

NAN HA 3 SupremePro Sachet 32g, 53030017B1

“The safety of our products and the wellbeing of infants is our highest priority,” it said.

The company added that consumers with queries can reach out to Nestle’s consumer services hotline on 800-6011-633.