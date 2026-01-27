Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Nestle Singapore has recalled three batches of Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits products for babies because of the potential presence of foreign matter like pieces of soft plastic or paper.

The recall of the batches, which were manufactured in the United States, is ongoing, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a statement on Jan 27.

This follows a voluntary recall initiated by the product’s manufacturer in the US, said SFA.

Nestle Singapore, which is the parent company of Gerber and the local importer of the product, informed SFA about the recall, and SFA directed Nestle Singapore to recall the affected batches of the product as a precautionary measure, the agency said.

The affected products and their expiry dates are:

Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits 155g, Batch 5209565504 (Oct 27, 2026)

Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits 155g, Batch 5252565505 (Dec 9, 2026)

Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits 155g, Batch 5259565505 (Dec 16, 2026)

Customers who have purchased the implicated products are advised not to feed them to children, added SFA.

Those who are concerned about their children’s health after consuming the implicated products should seek medical advice. Customers may contact their point of purchase for inquiries, said the statement.

Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits can be found on the websites of major supermarkets such as FairPrice and Cold Storage as well as RedMart on Lazada.