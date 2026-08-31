Nepal floods: Local charity RLAF appeals for donations, pledges $50,000 to relief efforts

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The public fund-raising campaign will run from Sept 1 to 14. Donations will also be collected at participating mosques from Sept 7 to 14.

SINGAPORE – Local charity Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) is appealing for donations to support urgent disaster relief efforts along the northern Nepal-Tibet border, after the region was hit by one of its worst flash floods in years on Aug 26.



RLAF’s public fund-raising campaign to support families and communities affected by the floods will run from Sept 1 to 14 .

Donations will also be collected at participating mosques across Singapore from Sept 7 to 14 .

Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad will join congregants at Masjid Al-Istighfar during Friday prayers on Sept 11 to support the mosque collection and the wider fund-raising effort.

Those who wish to donate to the fund-raising campaign can do so via the following methods:

Giving.sg

RLAF’s website

PayNow: Key in RLAF’s UEN 200910530ZRLA and indicate “Nepal Floods” under remarks.

Interbank transfer: Make the transfer to OCBC Current Account 601313315001 (Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation).

Cheque: Payable to Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation Ltd. Include the donor’s name, NRIC/UEN, contact number, and “Nepal Floods” on the back, and mail it to RLAF.

In person: Donations can be made at participating mosques from Sept 7 to 14 to designated donation boxes marked with the RLAF and Singapore Red Cross (SRC) logos.

RLAF will also pledge $50,000 towards the relief effort.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and devastation caused by the flash flood,” said RLAF chief executive Adnan Abdul Hamid.

“In (the victims’) time of need, we hope to bring the Singapore community together to stand with affected communities – not just in solidarity, but in compassion and action, helping them through the long road of recovery and towards hope and renewal.”

The donations will be channelled through SRC , which has raised around $1 million just three days after it launched a public fund-raiser on Aug 28.

The funds raised will supplement an earlier pledge of $50,000 by the organisation, and will go towards distributing drinking water and emergency supplies, such as tarpaulins, blankets, sleeping mats, first-aid kits and body bags.

SRC will continue accepting donations for flood relief efforts in Nepal and Tibet until Nov 30 .