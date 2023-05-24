NEL to get robotic dog to aid MRT train inspections

SINGAPORE – At the North East Line (NEL) depot in Sengkang, SBS Transit technicians have a trusty companion to conduct MRT train inspections with – a 50kg, four-legged robotic artificial intelligence (AI) dog.

Better known as kAI, the robotic dog assists technicians with maintenance activities such as monthly train servicing operations.

Equipped with a camera and sensors, it conducts visual inspections of MRT trains from different angles, checking different components for faults and utilising its AI algorithm to analyse recorded data before providing recommended solutions to technicians.

kAI has effectively halved the time needed for a train inspection to just an hour, and significantly improved the quality of such inspections, SBS Transit said.

In the long term, kAI will be used for condition-based maintenance, where its enhanced sensors will detect train defects before train failures take place to ensure commuter safety and prevent train disruptions.

Additionally, it will be equipped with non-visual capabilities like thermal imaging and sound sensors, allowing for early targeted repairs of certain components.

It is one of the three transformation initiatives that will be rolled out on the NEL by the first quarter of 2024, before extending them progressively to the Downtown Line the same year.

SBS Transit is co-developing these initiatives with French train maker Alstom, whose trains are currently used for the North East Line and Circle Line, which is run by SMRT.