Needy families get foldable tables and chairs for home-based learning from CDAC

SINGAPORE - A total of 930 low-income families with school-going children received brand new foldable tables and chairs from the Chinese Development Assistance Council (CDAC).

The move was to help create a conducive environment for home-based learning.

Of the 930 families, 880 of them got a set of study table and chair, while the remaining 50 families, with four or more children, received two sets.

On Friday (Oct 23), Minister of State for Education, and Social and Family Development Sun Xueling said the objective was to ensure students had the proper facilities at home to help them focus better on their studies.

"We hope that through the provision of tables and chairs, we help create a study corner at home for our children from our beneficiary families. The chairs and tables provided are foldable, which is space-efficient and useful in their home environment," she said at the CDAC @ Sengkang, where some families came to collect the items on Friday.

The beneficiary families were selected by CDAC.

Each set of table and chair cost $45 and the total expenditure for the project was $49,000, said CDAC.

Some 80 volunteers were mobilised to help at 13 collection points. Collection will continue on Saturday.

The study table and chair will be delivered to families who are unable to collect them in person, said CDAC.

Home-based learning was first implemented during the two-month-long circuit breaker period in April, when students were required to attend online school lessons.

There are plans by the Ministry of Education to make home-based learning routine, with schools setting aside several days every month for online learning.